An impressive electrical storm shakes the sky of Madrid

An impressive storm with strong electrical appliance shook the sky over the city of Madrid this Thursday night. The phenomenon was picked up by numerous users on social networks:

The meteorological predictions for this weekend had already warned that the formation of a DANA on the Peninsula will be the final fireworks of a week characterized by meteorological instability, in which heavy rains, showers and in some parts of the country have stood out. drop hail the size of golf balls.

The unstable weather will continue the next few days with rains and showers in large areas of the country, that in the north and east could be intense and be accompanied by hail, a prelude to a rise in temperatures that will consolidate as of Sunday and will bring accused heat to the south and west areas. As reported by the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), temperatures will drop temporarily on Friday and Saturday, but “in general will have an upward trend “, that will be more noticeable during Sunday and the first days of next week.