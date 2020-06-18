We are going to talk about Djay Pro which, in our opinion, is the best DJ app you can download on iOS. It is a spectacular app, since it manages to do something quite complex and in real time: separate voice tracks from instrumentals. This is an achievement at the artificial intelligence level, in an application that has many more functions.

If you like music and have ever wanted to do little DJs, we will explain why this is a good app to test, since its operation reminds of professional interfaces rather than an app to hang out.

AI at the service of music

Djay is an application that has been updated with functions related to artificial intelligence. Specifically, they say that they have developed a powerful algorithm that uses the power of the latest Apple processors. Processing is done in real time, being able to separate instruments and voice. The requirement is that we must have the A12 chip onwards that is, at least one iPhone XS / XR.

How is this accomplished? With an algorithm that analyzes the wave to separate the different elements. As we said, what stands out the most here is that we just have to press a button to make this happen. That is, while we are in a DJ session, we can isolate the acapella or the instruments. This opens up a world of possibilities in the mix, since we can combine voices and instruments from different tracks, something that not even DJ programs allow us to do.

If we take a look at the Djay interface, we are faced with something similar to programs like Traktor or Virtual DJ (with its limitations, of course). It is striking that we can reproduce up to four tracks at the same time, something that allows you to take the mixes to another level. In the classic mode, that of the two dishes of a lifetime, we find the BPM synchronization controls, (we can adjust them manually or automatically), the crossfader, effect settings (filters, bass, mids, bass, treble, volume, etc.). Basically we have a mixer on the mobile, since we do not lack anything.

When importing songs we can do it from the iPhone library, Spotify, Souncloud, Tidal and others, although As of July 1, due to Spotify limitations, this integration will no longer be available. The search engine is impressive and allows us to filter songs by BPM to make it much easier to sync with each other.

The fader control is simply perfect, and the feel is practically the same as when using professional interfaces of this type. Being able to isolate the voices and instruments in the middle of the session is great and, in short, we are facing an outstanding application.

We can try it for free for a week although, as expected, such a work could not be free forever. The price of Djay’s annual subscription is 39.99 euros, 4.99 in case we want to pay monthly. It seems like a high price, but this software lives up to other PC interfaces, so the tribute makes sense.

