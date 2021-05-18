An impossible rescue mission. ‘The Ice Road’ trailer

VVS Films presents the official trailer of ‘The Ice Road’, the new film by Jonathan Hensleigh, known for being the director of ‘The Punisher’ or screenwriter of ‘Die Hard: Revenge’, ‘Jumanji’ (the 1995 one) and ‘Armageddon’.

Liam Neeson, Laurence Fishburne, Amber Midthunder, Benjamin Walker, Holt McCallany, Matt McCoy, Ray McKinnon and Martin Sensmeier lead the cast of this action-suspense thriller set in northern Canada that revolves around an attempted rescue of miners. trapped after a collapse in the diamond mine they were working on.

Between the rescue team and said miners, as its title suggests, a long and unstable road over frozen waters that promises very strong emotions.

This kind of alternative version of ‘The Wage of Fear’ will be released in North America on June 25, in Canada by VVS Films, in the United States by the hand of a Netflix that paid 18 million dollars to distribute it only in that country.

With regard to Spain, at the moment we do not know when or how to get there … although it is most likely that this way it will also arrive directly in domestic format which could well be Neeson’s last action film. We will see.

Click here to see it on YouTube. This and other trilers you can find on our Dailymotion channel,

or in the section of Movie trailers and videos of the web.