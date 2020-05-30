The Atlético de MadridLike most clubs in Europe, he is already working on preparing the squad for next season, knowing that they are facing the most atypical transfer market in history. In the mattress plans it was marked in red to try to reinforce the left side and one name stood out above the rest: that of the Borussia player from Dortmund Raphael Guerreiro.

The Portuguese player, who started at a very high level on the return from the Bundesliga, has a crush on Andrea Berta, the entity’s sports director. Its speed, versatility and depth made it the perfect target, but also an impossible mission today. Atletico do not balance the accounts to face the operation.

Guerreiro has a contract with Borussia Dortmund until June 2023 and he is currently comfortable in Germany. To this must be added that yellows have no need to sell and that Atlético arrives depleted from the market after the coronavirus crisis, which forced them even to avail themselves of an ERTE.

Given the impossibility of undertaking a transfer of that caliber, Atlético went to work on other alternatives at zero cost. Kurzawa’s name, which ends contract with PSG, was also on the table. However, finally the mattress entity has opted to play Caio Henrique, returns to Atlético de Madrid after ending his loan at Gremio, where he had been since the beginning of the year.

The Brazilian team announced this Friday the end of the transfer in a statement. Atlético thus makes the decision to recover a player who, despite having owned since 2016, has hardly had prominence in the rojiblanco box. Caio Henrique, 22, went through the youth and Atlético branch and debuted with the first team in a Copa del Rey match against Guijuelo, but was later transferred to Paraná, Fluminense and Gremio de Porto Alegre.

Atlético already knows that, whatever happens, at the end of the season and get a ticket or not for the next Champions League, he will have to tighten his belt and change his transfer policy. In fact, current strategy is to track the market for players who end contract to be able to thus close incorporations without having to pay transfer to the club of origin.