An immigrant died after trying to cross the border at more than 100 degrees Fahrenheit



High temperatures are registered on the border.

An undocumented person died on Wednesday apparently from the high temperatures that was experiencing the southern area of ​​Laredo, Texas, where he had entered the United States, Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported Thursday.

The agents of the Border Patrol assigned to the south station of Laredo yesterday received an alert to the emergency service of the Police of that city about a man who was in danger after entering the United States.

Upon arriving in the area, the agents found a man “that appeared to suffer heat-related damage”, Detailed a CBP statement.

The migrant received first aid at the scene and was later transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. CBP did not identify the migrant or reveal his nationality.

The authorities warned that the temperatures on Wednesday in that sector were above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37.7 Celsius).

The migrant apparently crossed the border undocumented between Rio Bravo and El Cenizo, Texas.

Shortly after, and in the same area, Border Patrol agents received another alert about a second migrant in danger.

Just when they found this second person, border authorities were alerted to two more migrants in trouble from the heat.

. @ CBPSanDiego Border Patrol agents rescued 2 men in extreme distress over the weekend. One man was lost in the mountains, found struggling to breathe; the other was found in the wilderness, going in and out of consciousness. Both were hospitalized. MORE: https://t.co/q3q9rqutPx pic.twitter.com/AIopq8Eso8 – CBP (@CBP) June 9, 2021

In total, four migrants were found and all apparently experienced problems from the high temperatures, CBP said.

In one of the rescues, a recently acquired technology called Mobile Rescue Beacons (MRB) was used. When activated by someone in distress, the beacons send a radio signal to the emergency services.

The Deputy Chief of Border Patrol in Laredo, Carl E. Landrum, said in the statement that “this new technology saved a life.”

He also recalled that “the only safe place to cross the border is through an official port of entry.”

The overwhelming influx of undocumented immigrants to the country has not stopped, and as the heat intensifies the dangers increaseemphasized the deputy chief.

Another all-time high was recorded in May with more than 180,000 people detained at the southern border, according to CBP data.

The 180,034 arrests in May represent an increase of about 1% compared to the 178,622 in April, which in turn were 3% higher than the 173,348 in March, two months that at the time already marked all-time highs.