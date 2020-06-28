Trans and transvestite literature has gained ground in editorial catalogs, not only as an object of analysis or academic studies, but through voices that from chronicle, essay and fiction construct realities that account for new forms of resistance and legitimation, while appropriating the resources of the language not only to testify but also to create and experiment.

A few days ago, when the deputy Monica Macha, who chairs the Commission on Women Genders and Diversities, had to close an informative meeting to discuss the Transvestite Labor Quota Law, she did not do so citing any eminence of civil law or an academic authority: she chose to reproduce a concept about disobedience taken from Camila Sosa Villada, the Cordovan writer whose novel The evil ones It was one of the most read last year in Argentina and it already has assured translations into German, French, Norwegian and Croatian.

Beyond illustrating the visibility of this story centered on a community of transvestites, the anecdote provides evidence on the dimension that literature has as a social discourse: “The literary has the ability to reach people by bringing an experience with a material that does not participate in the real. Literature turns something particular into something universal because it can particularly touch a person to make him feel that, even though he is different, he shares an experience ”, he says I Acevedo.

Author of the books Canine trilogy, Hahaha and A heart beats, Literature was the resource that allowed Acevedo to document three secretly articulated transformations that she went through in recent years – « being a mother, becoming a lesbian, not being a woman anymore » -, a process that is condensed in her change of name, from Inés to I, perfectly imprecise for his desire not to subscribe to the binary categorization of genres.

Carolina Unrein She was born in September 1999 and in addition to being a model and actress, she published two books: Pendeja, Diary of a trans teenager and Fatal, a chronicle that covers in nine chapters a plot of resurrections that took place after a history of abuse and the vaginoplasty that she submitted to remove from her body the last vestiges of a genitality that did not represent her.

The writer ponders literature but does not believe it has been a tool to finish sealing her reconfiguration: “Identity is not altered, it is not what we transform, on the contrary, it is the most concrete thing that we have, and that, when appropriate, we we have the luxury of allowing it to transmute on its own, but never on its own ”, she defines.

“In my books there is a great need to be able to validate the reality of a trans, in a world that is constantly denying it. It was something that I had to prove to the world but also to myself: that we exist, and that we exist in many more ways than they dared to tell, « she says.

Marlene Wayar, one of the pioneering voices of cross-dressing in Argentina and Latin America, is the author of works such as Transvestite Dictionary from T to T -a political and social manifesto on sexual dissidence based on his own biography- and Transvestite / A theory good enough, where he reflects on the situation of a group affected by daily stigmatization and state abandonment.

“The exercise of writing puts you in another time, it takes you to a space of peace that transvestites have been lacking. And we need that time of peace to think about ourselves and especially in community. You have to go out and give answers, explanations, encourage yourself to be scrutinized, « explains Wayar. An important stage of the writing process has to do with rereading, because that is the operation that allows you to become aware of whether what you are writing is really what you think ”.

The author, who edited El Teje -the first Latin American transvestite newspaper-, assures that writing essays and chronicles has given her the possibility of clearing up mistakes about the sexual identity of the group she represents: “Transvestites are not men, we are not women . We are not men who transform into women or women who transform into men -remarks-. We must stop thinking about that egocentric dichotomy with which man is supposed to be the primary subject of humanity ”.

The enactment of the Gender Identity Law in 2012 seems to have acted as a breaking point for a greater insertion of trans literature in the editorial agenda and in turn as a possibility to diversify the thematic and stylistic repertoire related to sexual dissent, perhaps as a sign that greater social openness has a correlate in the circulation of content that was previously resisted or unnamed.

“It’s actually the other way around. Literature does not accompany social changes, on the contrary, it encourages and anticipates them. Reality lags behind and literature advances, it is always like this, and more in what has to do with any injustice and inequality, with any minority ”, Acevedo highlights.

“From a young age I realized that our battlefield was language, because the first thing one experiences is that you are alone in the world. They’re all straight and you’re a weirdo, ”Wayar says. It was the tool to go out to fight that we are women locked in a man’s body, and embedded in this scientific and psychiatric opinion saying that we suffered from a mental pathology. It was a battle to deconstruct all the words and concepts with which they tried to erase us ”.

Unrein relativizes the scope of the epoch change that implied a revaluation of sexual dissent that for decades had been invisible or questioned by a society governed by a genital order tied to the binary.

« 90% of trans people think about suicide at some point, what legitimacy are we talking about if we live in a world that puts all its energy into denying our existence and needs? In terms of concrete and structural actions and changes, very little has changed, ”he says.

« Now we have a greater presence in the media and in culture, both here and in many other countries, but that is only until it ceases to be somewhat profitable to give jobs to trans people, because it seems that at the time that trans cease to be shocking or a controversial topic of conversation, or that people simply stop being interested, publishers, producers and the rest of the media are simply going to stop working with us, « she says.

Many of these authors are part of a confessional genealogy that seems difficult to circumvent to recreate the trans universe: “No one chooses what to write. Nor do I believe that someone chooses their gender or where they were born, or their social class. I am very much against the idea of ​​choice. It is an idea of ​​capitalism. Products are chosen in a supermarket gondola, but in the rest of our lives we live in categories that far exceed us. At this time, the genre that dominated was self-fiction, it is a trend, that makes us write in that way, « concludes Acevedo.