Roger Federer left a bad taste in his mouth in his second-round match against Felix Auger Aliassime. Beyond the loss by 4-6, 6-3 and 6-2The worrying thing happened through an image that began to circulate on social networks and that surprised fans of the Swiss: he was seen crestfallen, as if assuming defeat, in several changes of side. In fact, in the last set he started 4-0 down, made several unforced errors and even chose not to run some balls.