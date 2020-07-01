Than the relationship between Barcelona’s dressing room and Quique Setién and their coaching staff is not good already known for a few days. Against Celta, the contempt of footballers such as Messi and Ivan Rakitic was seen, and a similar image was offered again against Atlético de Madrid.

With the score 1-1 – Diego Costa’s own goals and Saúl’s penalty – it was half an hour when the game stops for the cooling break, or the time to hydrate. In this downtime it caught your eye a very different image in both teams, which demonstrate the unity that exists in Atlético and the tense moment that is going through in Barcelona.

While the Atlético de Madrid footballers formed a circle, and very close, attending to the orders of Cholo Simeone, on the other side of the field was the opposite. A lonely Quique Setién while all the footballers were scattered, almost without speaking to themselves. This image is reminiscent of what happened in Balaídos a few days ago, at which time Messi and Rakitic made derogatory gestures towards Quique Setién and Eder Sarabia.