An image reveals the design of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

04/12/2021 at 10:55 AM CEST

Antonio Vallejo Taslimi

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was one of Samsung’s most praised devices last year. Our analysis made clear the robustness of this device that was bordering on Samsung’s top-of-the-line range, and it cast doubt on the extent to which it made sense to opt for the standard S20 over this one. The numbers and popularity of this device have been plenty of reasons for this year the firm to repeat play, and through a leak we know the first details of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

They have been neither more nor less than the Voice portal, through OnLeaks, who have shared the first renderings of this device. As we can see, the terminal has a design similar to that seen in the S21 family, with a somewhat bulky camera system in the upper left corner of the terminal. Its design would be based on a mixture of glass and plastic, something they call ‘glastic‘and that was already present in the S20 FE, being very effective against fingerprints and leaving room for wireless charging. In addition, the device would incorporate a 6.4 inch panel with camera embedded in the screen, no surprises in this regard. Everything also indicates that the terminal will include the Exynos 2100 present in the S21, or Snapdragon 888 in the US part.

Without more information about it, it is expected that this device reaches the market during the month of September, the month in which its predecessor was launched. We will have to wait to know more details about it.