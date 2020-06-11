Apple is changing the design of some of its devices to make them more beautiful and visually cleaner. For about three years the firm has modified its display devices reducing frames and taking advantage of more useful space for the display. The company still has some of these modifications pending on other devices and the one closest to this may be the iMac with a new version that could arrive very soon.

An iMac with the design of the iPad Pro

The iMac are very comfortable machines for anyone looking for a computer with everything integrated in one place. You forget about the tower space by placing all the components behind the screen, so you can save space. If you already include a text input device and pointer, you already have all the equipment mounted, but having a wide screen always makes up for this type of device.

It turns out that the latest rumors of what the bitten apple is up to have nothing to do with mobile devices. Well, only part of it is that it is a heritage brought from the iPad Pro. And it is that everything points to very soon we could see an iMac with the design of the most powerful tablet. Does this mean that those from Cupertino will touch the large screen of their computers? Well, not at the moment, but they will arm them with other news.

New iMac incoming at WWDC. iPad Pro design language, with Pro Display like bezels. T2 chip, AMD Navi GPU, and no more fusion drive – Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 9, 2020

The information filter Sonny Dickinson claims full details will be released at WWDC 2020. Recall that the event was canceled due to COVID-19 and the firm decided to postpone it and change it to a more digital and less face-to-face format. So far, what has come to light has been that the computer will have that powerful tablet design and will accompany it with an XDR Display panel that it presented last year.

Another feature that is integrated into this new machine is the company’s T2 security device and an AMD card will accompany it in the graphic section. For now, this is what these rumors tell us, so we can only wait for the bitten apple to validate them in their next event that, as we told you in the previous paragraph, they will have to coordinate each one from their homes.