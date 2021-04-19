an illegal workshop has been dismantled by the police in Tenerife

As indicated in El País, the National Police has dismantled what they describe as “the first workshop in Spain that manufactured weapons with a 3D printer“.

The establishment was located in Santa Cruz de Tenerife and its owner is a Spaniard who worked as a military man in Venezuela and whose love of arms continued in the United States, where he lived for a decade.

A threat at the European level

The police arrested that person, who is being investigated for alleged sale of weapons on the Internet. The operation, carried out on September 14, was discovered after lifting the secret of the summary, and still It is not known if the person in charge of this establishment managed to sell any of weapons printed in 3D.

At the time of the search, the agents verified how a 3D printer was working and the frame of a handgun was being finished. In the workshop they found and seized among other elements two 3D printers, 19 handgun frames, nine magazines, two silencers, two unnumbered handgun sliders and a holographic visor.

The 55-year-old owner worked as an administrator in a nursing home, and the registry found various urban guerrilla manuals or homemade explosives.

The phenomenon of 3D-printed weapons has long caused a stir in the United States, where federal laws allow the manufacture of weapons on 3D printers while also making use of metal components. Even so, several states have imposed different requirements for this type of process.

In Europe, 3D printing of weapons is one of “the great threats”, and raises the proliferation of firearms and their access to criminal and terrorist groups, says a statement from the National Police quoted in El País.

Via | The country