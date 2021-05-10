An ICU nurse stirs consciences after hearing the screams of a bottle from the hospital

ICU in a hospital in Huesca. (Photo: Alvaro Calvo via Getty Images)

Many of those who have seen the images of the hundreds of young and not so young who have celebrated this Saturday the end of the state of alarm in different Spanish cities have wondered what the health workers will think of the behavior of these irresponsible.

A good answer to this question is the message published last night by the nurse Daniel Savoini, a nurse in the ICU, who last night could hear perfectly from the window of the Madrid hospital where he works the noise of a bottle.

“Madrid. Night shift in a Covid ICU. These are my views right now ”, writes Savoini on his Twitter account, where he attaches a video in which you can hear the scandalous that a group of people was mounting next to the hospital.

In the images you can see this group of young people singing and jumping together, without respecting the safety distance. The video was published at 11:11 p.m., that is, fifty minutes before the alarm state ended.

“This is the freedom these madmen want. We are having a beautiful society … ”, adds the health worker.

Many have been those who have expressed solidarity with him:

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.