An iconic character to return in Star Wars: Andor

A great friend of Cassian Andor will once again accompany him in the field in the new Star Wars series based on the rebel captain.

The empire, in a good way, of Star wars it expands more and more, but this time in entertainment. The franchise does not stop and is already preparing a large number of titles for the coming years. Series, movies, anime and more will be in the catalog of Disney +, which benefits from the creative of the saga.

One of these productions is Andor, a series based on the captain Cassian Andor, who led rebel troops in an attempt to steal the plans from the Star of death. The soldier was first seen in Rogue one. From then on, fans have not stopped asking for his return.

So things, Diego Luna will bring the character back to life in the show starring him. However, the information about it has been arriving little by little.

A few weeks ago we saw the first images of the set, then a little of the plot was revealed and today it was announced that a mythical character will return for this project. He is an old acquaintance and great friend of the principal.

This is the case of sergeant Ruescott Melshi. Perhaps many do not remember him, not even several of the best fans of the firm, but his name is not what makes him so popular.

The rebel militant also appeared in Rogue one and he was the one who led the insurgent groups in the rescue of Jyn erso. In addition, like all the great figures of the great operation, he was one of the martyrs in the middle of the objective.

Duncan Pow, who plays Ruescott, was present at the filming.

ANDOR UPDATES Apparently at first sight no video of Andor com Diego na praia was or Duncan Pow who played or Sergeant Ruescott Melshi in Rogue One. Pic.twitter.com/gZC0T4mwkd – Nação Star Wars (@nacaostarwars) June 4, 2021

However, in the end the forces against the Empire managed to keep the plans, so their deaths would not have been in vain.

It should be remembered that the same Darth vader was at the forefront of the attempt to stop said mission.