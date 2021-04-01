An iceberg twice the size of Madrid breaks off Antarctica

Last Friday, a giant iceberg, about twice the size of the city of Madrid, broke off from the northern section of the Brunt ice shelf of the Antarctica. This one has 150 m thick and slides into the Weddell Sea, south of the Atlantic Ocean.

In addition to the in situ observations captured by members of the British Antarctic Survey (BAS, the UK institution dedicated to Antarctic research), new radar images captured by the European mission Copernicus Sentinel-1 show how this gigantic iceberg, from 1270 km2, detaches and separates from the platform.

In the coming weeks or months, this gigantic 1240 km2 iceberg may either drift away or run aground near the ice shelf from which it has detached

The ice block, which glaciologists have been monitoring for a decade, is located less than 20 kilometers from the British Halley VI station, where 12 scientists work who were evacuated in advance in mid-February.

“Our teams have been preparing for years for an iceberg to break off the Brunt ice shelf,” explained the director of BAS, Jane francis, who considers that now there are two options: “In the next few weeks or months, the iceberg can move away, or run aground and stay close to the platform.”

“The Halley station is located inland – he adds -, in the part that remains connected to the mainland. Our network of GPS instruments will give us an early warning if the detachment of this iceberg causes changes in the ice around the station ”.

“Our job now is to closely monitor the situation and assess any potential impact of this detachment on the remaining ice shelf,” said BAS’s chief operating officer, Simon Garrod.

Map of the Brunt Ice Shelf. / British Antarctic Survey (BAS)

For their part, satellites such as Sentinel-1 have been monitoring the evolution and crevices of the great iceberg from space for years, detecting that in some areas it has recently moved around 5 m per day.

“Although the birth of the new iceberg was expected and predicted a few weeks ago, seeing these remote events unfold remains captivating,” he highlights. Mark Drinkwater from ESA, and agrees with Francis: “Over the next several weeks and months, the iceberg could be swept away by the rapid south-west flowing coastal current, run aground or cause further damage by hitting the southern Brunt ice shelf, so we’ll monitor it with Sentinel-1. “

Although it currently has no name, the iceberg has been informally named A-74.

Although it currently has no name, the iceberg has been informally named A-74. Antarctic icebergs are named after the quadrant of Antarctica in which they were originally sighted, with a sequential number, and if they break, also with a letter.

This iceberg is of considerable size, but it does not reach the so-called A-68A, which broke off in July 2017 from the Larsen C ice shelf, on the western side of the Weddell Sea.

The A-68A, whose trajectory could take it to waters off the island of San Pedro, in the South Atlantic Ocean, has broken into various pieces and melts at an average rate of about 2.5 cm, which makes its shape is always changing and also has to be constantly monitored.

Source: BAS / ESA / EFE

Rights: Creative Commons.