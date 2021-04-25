An ICE agent makes $ 95,000 on average



ICE agents earn competitive salaries and work to keep the borders of the United States safe and secure.

The average salary for a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Special Agent is $ 94,943 per year, but can range from $ 75,181 to $ 168,936, according to Glassdoor.

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents are the officers who work to prevent illegal immigration to the US, as well as protecting the nation. of the trafficking of illegal goods from other countries.

ICE agents work for the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, which reports to the country’s Department of Homeland Security. The ICE entity has four branches with more than 20,000 support people, according to The Balance Careers.

In 2019, there was an increased emphasis on border security and control, leading to increased demand for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, as well as the need for other federal enforcement agencies to law expanded and hired more staff.

ICE agents have investigated a number of crimes associated with customs and immigration, which include money laundering, human trafficking, immigration fraud, child exploitation, cybercrime, drug trafficking, gang activity, smuggling and arms trafficking.

ICE agents work for the federal government in nearly 400 field offices around the world. Due to the nature of the job, they can work in a variety of conditions and spend long periods of time on missions and away from their offices.

