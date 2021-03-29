An F-35 fighter accidentally fires and causes extensive damage

03/29/2021 at 9:45 AM CEST

SPORT.es

A Marine Corps F-35B Joint Strike Fighter is accidentally fired upon during a practice mission earlier this month, causing more than $ 2.5 million in damage. Fortunately, the fighter plane was able to land and the pilot was unharmed. The incident took place during a nighttime close air support mission at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma in Arizona.

The culprit was a 25-millimeter PGU-32 / U Semi-Armor Piercing High Explosive Incendiary-Tracer (SAPHEI-T) cannon round that exploded shortly after exiting the GAU-22 four-barreled 25-millimeter Gatling gun from the F- 35B. The GAU-22 can be used in aerial combat against other aircraft and ground targets. Has a rate of fire of 3000 rounds per minute.

The GAU-22 cannon carries 220 rounds of ammunition, enough for a few seconds of firing. The Marine Corps F-35B carries the GAU-22 differently than the Air Force A version. Unlike aircraft A, which mounts the GAU-22 inside the aircraft at the base of the left-side wing, the B mounts the weapon in a separate weapon pod mounted on the belly of the aircraft.