They are joined by their enemies. They are crowds of heterogeneous and angry people, who share the feeling of being victims of global elites, who use the emergence of a new virus as an excuse to enrich themselves and curtail the liberties of “the people”. Thousands of people go out to demonstrate in German cities against the “crown dictatorship” and form an ideological amalgam, which far transcends the left-right divide. They represent a small minority, but they make a noise that is already heard with concern within the walls of the Bundestag. They threaten to become a new-fledged populist movement, pitted against traditional parties. The extreme right, out of place due to the pandemic, sees popular discontent as a political opportunity that it does not intend to miss.

Georg Gierasch, a 43-year-old chauffeur who has just become unemployed, arrives at one of the protests called in Berlin with a banner in tow that reads: Widerstand (resistance) 2020, the name of a new group that brings together part of the discontent, along with a motto: “Let us be different, the time has come.” Gierasch explains why it takes place on weekends at the Rosa Luxemburg square in Berlin. “They cut our rights and our freedom of movement due to the flu. We also have no freedom to think. You can only think what the government says and that scares us. ” In the background, the police shout in vain over the loudspeaker: “Distance, distance!”

Gierasch shares an additional fear with many of the pissed off who take to the streets these days. “The government is working on a vaccine with Bill Gates and then he will force us all to get it. Whoever does not have it, will be discriminated against for everything in their working life, for traveling… ”. Gates is the conspicuous face of evil for conspiracists, the man some even accuse of creating covid-19 to sell millions of vaccines. The fact that the vaccine in question does not exist does not seem to be an impediment to conspiracy theories gaining ground.

The growing presence of anti-Semitic messages is another ingredient in this conspiratorial cocktail, which has sounded the alarm bell. Some protesters can be seen with a yellow star on the lapel, the insignia with which the Nazis pointed to Jews, with printed messages such as “unvaccinated.” “Anyone who participates in a demonstration against the restriction of fundamental rights must be aware of who does it and what kind of messages are spread there,” said Josef Schuster, president of the Jewish Council in Germany, who has warned against attempts to trivialize the Holocaust.

A few meters further, a couple with their children and looking like hippies, who declare themselves against vaccines agree. “We believe that the measures are just an excuse to do what they want, to establish a health dictatorship and a police state in which vaccines are mandatory,” she says. “The coronavirus is not more dangerous than any other flu. This is all a great theater ”, he adds, who does not want his name to appear either. It is the third time they have participated in the weekly protest. They have come to the demonstration from Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, in the north of the country, loaded with cookies in the form of the German Constitution and in which you can read: Article 5, freedom of opinion and article 20, which includes the right of resistance in the face of attempts to abolish the constitutional order. Next Saturday, they explain, they do not plan to travel to Berlin, because in their region there are already enough people to call a local protest. Along with militants of more or less outlandish causes, there are simple ordinary citizens, who express their frustration at the new reality.

Those who take to the streets are a clear minority in a country where the citizens have so far largely supported the government’s management. Surveys, however, are beginning to show some fatigue in supporting restrictions. And that, despite the fact that in Germany there has been nothing like a state of alarm and it has been possible to go outside at all times. The control of the pandemic in Germany is seen in many countries as exemplary: the health system has not collapsed at any time and the number of fatalities – 7.634 – is comparatively much lower than in others in the environment. Partly because of this, the experience of a pandemic, which many perceive as something distant that has nothing to do with them or their families, could end up making Germany a victim of its own success.

The extreme right, which has not yet found a political direction in a crisis that has strengthened traditional parties, is also very present in the protests. They can be concentrations, but also rides in large groups that multiply throughout the country, defying the rules of maintaining distance. Sometimes as organizers and other times as simple participants, without hiding their sympathy for some protests that they feed. They erect themselves as guardians of democratic essences and respect for the will of the people, in front of what they consider the authoritarian drift of the Government of Angela Merkel. They also exercise a shoulder capable of empathizing with the concerns of ordinary citizens.

Gunnar Lindemann, MP for Alternative for Germany (AfD) in the Berlin Regional Parliament has already attended these protests three times. “I go to talk to people. They are very grateful that there is a deputy who will listen to them and take it seriously, ”explains Lindemann by phone. This politician believes that measures to stop the spread of the virus destroy the economy “and thinks that” we have to look at Sweden “, alluding to the so-called Swedish model, without confinement and with open schools and bars, which has become a mecca for denialists of the coronavirus.

AfD does not want to let this train of popular discontent escape, after having deflated in the polls. The exploitation of the refugee crisis has lost traction and the opposition to climate policies did not completely materialize. Alice Weidel herself, co-leader of the AfD parliamentary group, made the party line clear on Thursday in a statement accusing the government of wanting to implant an “immunity card, which, once introduced, will also pave the way for discrimination arbitrary in many other areas. ” And he added: “The coronavirus crisis should not be used to gradually create a state of vigilance.”

Book populism

Beyond everyone’s motivations, the German protests ooze classic populism at heart and in form. Those who take to the streets profess a contempt for elites and for everything that the establishment smells of, including scientists, and the traditional media as cooperators necessary to create a state of fear that justifies the measures.

“It is dangerous, because they are trying to implant a new narrative through conspiracy theories that people like Bill Gates want to implant a new world order. People spend more time at home connected to the computer and the Internet is in this crisis much more full of fake news ”, explains Sandro Witt, researcher at the Mobit association, specialized in right-wing extremism.

Alternative Internet forums are the transmission belt for false information. Facebook, Telegram and YouTube are the main channels in which arguments directed against the German Government are repeated, but with a global vocation. The conspiracy is global and the powerful, they say, will further crush those below. They are very evident which are the sources from which they drink when talking to people on the street, because many repeat the arguments that circulate on the Internet almost literally.

