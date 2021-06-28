An extra life for Shevchenko’s Ukraine

06/27/2021 at 9:29 PM CEST

Adrià Corominas

After winning one game in the group stage (2-1 to North Macedonia) and losing two more (3-2 to the Netherlands and 0-1 to Austria), the Andriy Shevchenko they will face Sweden for a place in the quarterfinals after becoming the worst of the best third-party teams.

And his goalkeeper Andrii PyatovGiven the situation, he acknowledged that “it is an extra opportunity that destiny has given us” and that they have no intention of wasting it.

Penalty test

That is why they are preparing for any scenario, also for a hypothetical penalty shootout. “It is an integral part of football. We already saw how Austria withstood the attacks of Italy in extra time. Probably, they also expected penalties, but in the end they lost. That can affect us too,” he warned.

“We have good penalty shooters, but I hope we do not reach the shoot-out and win in regulation time. We are prepared morally, psychologically and physically and I hope that the players we have will bring our confidence to the game,” he said.

In addition, he revealed that after losing the third game of the group stage to Austria, while they waited for the result of other games to see if they had qualified, they had a “serious” conversation.

“Not only did I speak. Others also expressed their opinion. I am not going to tell details. I hope we will confirm in the field the words that were said then,” he said.