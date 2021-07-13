An extensive population of black holes discovered in a star cluster

Palomar 5 is a unique star cluster. This is due, in the first place, to the fact that it is one of the “fluffiest” of the Milky Way halo, with an average distance of a few light-years between the stars, comparable to the distance from the Sun to the nearest star. . Second, because it has associated a specular stellar stream that covers more than 20 degrees in the sky.

An international team of astronomers and astrophysicists led from the University of Barcelona (UB) shows that the two distinctive features of Palomar 5 are probably the result of a population of more than one hundred black holes in the center of the cluster.

“The number of black holes is approximately three times greater than what would be expected for the number of stars in the cluster, which means that more than 20% of its total mass is made up of black holes,” explains Mark Gieles, professor at the Institute. of Sciences of the Cosmos of the University of Barcelona (ICCUB) and main author of the work. “Each one has a mass that has about twenty times that of the Sun,” says the expert, “and they were formed in supernova explosions at the end of the life of massive stars, when the cluster was still very young.”

Tidal currents are associations of stars that were ejected from star clusters or dwarf galaxies. In recent years, about thirty narrow streams have been discovered in the Milky Way’s halo. “We do not know how these currents are formed, but one idea is that they are star clusters that have suffered some disturbance,” explains Gieles. However, none of the recently discovered streams have an associated star cluster, so the researchers cannot be sure of this theory. To understand how these currents were formed, it is necessary to study one with an associated star system: “Palomar 5 is the only case, and that makes it a kind of Rosetta stone, which will allow us to understand the formation of stellar currents,” he says. Gieles. “That is why we have studied it in detail,” he clarifies.

Map of the plane of the Milky Way obtained from the data of the Gaia catalog (eDR3). The upper part shows a region where the star cluster Palomar 5 and its tidal tails can be observed (data obtained thanks to the DESI Legacy Imaging Survey (DECaLS)). (Image: M. Gieles et al. (2021) / Gaia eDR3 / DECaLS-DESI.)

In this study, the authors simulated the orbits and evolution of each star from cluster formation to final dissolution. They varied the initial properties until they found that the observations of the stream and the cluster coincided.

The black holes dynamically inflated the cluster through gravitational assist interactions with the stars, causing more stars to escape and the stream to form. Just before it completely dissolves – about a billion years from now – the cluster will be made up entirely of black holes.

As Gieles points out, the study shows “that the presence of a large population of black holes may have been common in all the groups that made up the streams.” This is important for understanding the formation of globular clusters and initial star masses, as well as the evolution of massive stars. This work also has important implications for gravitational waves. ‘It is believed that a large part of binary black hole mergers form in star clusters. A great unknown in this scenario is the number of black holes in the clusters, something that is difficult to delimit observationally, because we cannot observe black holes “, says Fabio Antonini, professor at the University of Cardiff (Wales, United Kingdom ), and also co-author of the work. “Our method provides a way of knowing how many black holes there are in a star cluster by checking the stars that are ejected from it,” he emphasizes.

Palomar 5 is a globular cluster discovered in 1950 by Walter Baade. It is located in the constellation Serpens, at a distance of about 65,000 light-years, and is one of approximately 150 globular clusters that orbit the Milky Way. It is more than 10 billion years old, like most other globular clusters, which means it formed in the early stages of galaxy formation. It is approximately ten times less massive and five times more extensive than a typical globular cluster and in the final stages of dissolution.

Denis Erkal, from the University of Surrey (UK) has also worked on the research.

The study has been published in the academic journal Nature Astronomy, with the title “A supra-massive population of stellar-massblack holes in the globular cluster Palomar 5”. (Source: UB)