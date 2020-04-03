The competitive of any delivery is a whole world, one in which it takes a lot to start and after achieving it it becomes a real vice. In the particular case of Pokémon, we are facing one in which there are infinite strategies and aspects to take into account, but this time we will not talk about any of that, we will talk about an exploit that is spoiling the gaming experience and allowing unsportsmanlike players get away with it.

When two players face off in an online match in Pokémon Sword or Shield, one of them earns points and the other loses them. This is how things are and how they should go on, but recently a group of players who do not know how to accept defeat have discovered a way to circumvent this. As you may have imagined, there is a way to achieve that loser keep his points and the winner does not get his more than deserved reward. Obviously, I will not describe the steps to follow to do it.

The glitch is quite simple and consists of leaving the combat at an exact moment in order to outwit the point system. Currently it is known that Nintendo is already aware of it, so in theory the solution should come soon. Of course, if you are a regular player in this way, the best thing you can do is stay away of it for a few days, because your efforts may not be rewarded.

Pokémon Sword and Shield are now available on Nintendo Switch in both physical and digital formats (Nintendo eShop). Despite having its more and its less and being one of the installments that has generated the most controversy in the saga due to accusations of lack of content, is a good alternative to try to overcome these days of quarantine. You can learn more about the game thanks to our analysis of it, I promise it will not leave you indifferent.

