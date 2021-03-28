An expert warns of the risk of “explosive growth” of infections

The researcher Clara Prats, of the Group of Computational Biology and Complex Systems of the UPC (BIOCOM-SC), has warned this Sunday of the risk of a “explosive growth” of contagions, and has called for individual responsibility to avoid a fourth wave of the pandemic.

In an interview in RAC1, and at a time when all epidemiological indicators continue to worsen in Catalonia, the researcher warns that the possibility of a fourth wave is becoming “more likely”, so he calls for “prudence” during these days of Easter, preventing the bubbles of coexistence from mixing.

“With each passing day we are more likely to enter a fourth wave. What we are sure of is that we are entering a growth dynamic“, has confirmed Prats.

In this current context, he has warned that “we risk an acceleration of infections. Depending on the mobility and, above all, the social interaction of Holy Week, we could arrive at a rt of 1.3, growth that is explosive. “

However, he has admitted that the possible arrival of a fourth wave would have lower mortality, thanks to the vaccination campaign.

He has advocated, in this sense, for eliminating the age limit in the supply of the Astrazeneca vaccine, set in Spain at 65 years, as happens in UK or Belgium, among other countries.