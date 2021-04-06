An expert warns of a ‘tsunami’ of physical limitations and cardiovascular diseases due to Covid-19

Ballesol’s doctor, Antonio Contreras, has warned, on the occasion of World Health Day, of the ‘tsunami’ of physical limitations and cardiovascular disease looming as a result of the pandemic caused by Covid-19.

“The health of people over 85 years of age will worsen in the coming years with more intense processes of cardiovascular diseases, pneumonia and loss of quality of life “, the expert has said.

And, he continues, the impact of Covid-19 has been a challenge to care and health, but even more so in the older population, who faces a “decisive” year in his life due to the excess mortality caused by this pandemic and which will force us to prepare for a ‘tsunami’ of physical limitations and cardiovascular diseases, especially in the older population.

“In this 2021 we risk the health of the next 10 years if not we individualize a post-Covid care strategy “, has warned, to remember that Covid-19 is significantly affecting two essential indicators: the fall in life expectancy and the growth of diseases and long-term health problems (at least 6 months).

Currently health is the first priority for Spaniards, although among the population over 85 years of age the number of falls, fractures, generalized loss of muscle mass or progressive deterioration of cognitive functions as a consequence of the pandemic.

“Due to the sedentary lifestyle, the restriction of mobility and autonomy as a result of staying so long at home, reduce the life expectancy and quality of life of the elderly. For this reason, it is necessary to have the body and the mind in perfect harmony and resort to specific interventions “, the doctor has settled.