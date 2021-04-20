An expert points out when the results of this study will be, which affects many

A woman receives a vaccine against the coronavirus. (Photo: EFE / Rodrigo Jiménez)

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) has authorized the first clinical trial that combines different vaccines against coronavirus. The study evaluates the safety and protective effect of administering a dose of Pfizer to people who have received the first injection of AstraZeneca, under the age of 60.

“Until now there are no clinical data on the possible combined use of different vaccines but there is evidence that this way of dealing with other diseases is beneficial,” AEMPS reported in a press release.

For this reason, the AEMPS has considered that “joint use seems possible and even, in some cases, desirable, since they are vaccines that act with different mechanisms of action.”

The AEMPS has explained that two groups of participants will be compared in the trial. A total of 400 people will receive the Pfizer dose followed by 28 days of observation. The rest (200) will not receive any new doses and will be followed for another 28 days to observe the effect of the vaccine received on their day.

Raquel Yotti, head of the Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII), in charge of the research, spoke this Monday on Cadena Ser and indicated when “they could” have the first results.

“It has been launched in record time, we have all the authorizations and at the end of this week the participants will begin to be called. We believe that the schedule will leave us until the end of next month ”, highlighted the expert about the trial, which is in phase 2.

In addition, Yotti has highlighted that, although they still do not have results, they do know “that in the United Kingdom they are comparing an AstraZeneca puncture and another vaccine …

