An expert in protocol looks at what Ada Colau has done after greeting Pere Aragonès

Ada Colau greets Pere Aragonès. (Photo: TWITTER PATRYCIA CENTENO)

The Generalitat of Catalonia already has a new president. Pere Aragonès took office this Monday in an act in which he received the presidential medal from the hands of former president Quim Torra and in which he promised his position without mentioning the Constitution or the king.

The ceremony was held outdoors in the Pati del Tarongers, one of the most emblematic spaces of the Palau de la Generalitat, and was attended by the Mayor of Barcelona, ​​Ada Colau, the Minister of Territorial Policy and Public Function, Miquel Iceta, as well as three of the imprisoned independence leaders: Oriol Junqueras, Jordi Sànchez and Jordi Cuixart, who have obtained prison permits.

No representative of Vox, Ciudadanos and the PPC has attended the event, and they have not accepted the invitation to attend the inauguration ceremony. For his part, Aragonès has been accompanied by his wife, Janina Juli, and his two-year-old daughter Clàudia, who have arrived with him at the Palau de la Generalitat.

But without a doubt, one of the most striking moments has been starred by the mayor of Barcelona just after greeting the new president. As the protocol expert Patrycia Centeno has collected, Colau made a curious gesture with his shoulders after his affectionate greeting with Aragonès.

“I do not understand the mayor. Why does he shrug his shoulders (I don’t know / I don’t care) after greeting the new president of the Generalitat? ”, The expert wrote on her Twitter profile. And he has added the tag “body language.”

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Ada Colau announces that she is leaving Twitter because it “takes her away” from “good politics”

The feminist allegation of Ada Colau when asked about the new look of Pablo Iglesias

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.