The four-chapter production, spoken in Idish and based on real events, recounts the struggle of a young woman, a member of the Hasidic community, to achieve her independence. A few days after its premiere in Netflix, Unorthodox (Unorthodox) caught the attention of the public who, in the midst of the quarantine of the COVID-19 pandemic, took their attention from the virus to watch the miniseries created by Anna Winger and Alexa Karolinsk, based on the book Unorthodox: The Scandalous Rejection of My Hasidic Roots, the memoirs written by Deborah Feldman, a religious Jew belonging to the Satmar community of Williamsburg, Brooklyn, who after being educated under strict ultra-orthodox rules decided to break a covenant that brought her too much suffering, leaving behind a suffocating way of life and an arranged marriage.

Questions about the life of that young woman and the customs of the community to which she belongs began to fill social networks.

Emmanuel taub, a doctor in Social Sciences, a Conicet researcher and a specialist in Jewish thought, answered those questions in a video produced by Netflix in which he explains each one of these questions: “I know that in these weeks many questions arose about the series Unorthodox and I am here so that we try to answer them ”, he says and begins to explain point by point each of the questions that the public expressed.

The five questions left by the successful series “Little Orthodox” and the philosopher’s answers

Why are the rules so strict?

This happens because Esty is part of an orthodox community, which is called Satmer, which is one of the lines within orthodoxy in Judaism. It is a Hasidic, anti-Zionist and very closed group.

This group was almost totally annihilated during World War II, what we call the Holocaust or the Shoah., and that explains very well why their confinement, why they keep the idish, which was the language they spoke in Eastern Europe, and why Holocaust trauma is so present.

This community to which Esty belongs, is one more part within all the wide Jewish worlds.

Is shaving mandatory? Jewish women have to wear a wig when they get married?

Within orthodoxy there is something called “The rules of modesty”. Hair is synonymous with eroticism and, when a woman marries, that can only be shown to her husband or inside her house, that is why wigs are used.

Shaving is a custom of this groupIn particular, and sometimes other Orthodox communities also cut their hair very short, or can even shave it, due to the heat they can live wearing a wig and with shaved hair.

Both the wig and the scarf, as well as the subject of clothing, showing almost nothing of the body, are part of, precisely, these laws and once a woman is married no man other than her husband can touch her. Don’t even touch to say hi or kiss him. The rabbi who has to start the festivities part of the dance, the contraption or the way inside Satmar to dance and not touch it is this thread that you see, this tape that Esty grabs on one side, he grabs it on the other and so on. they may not touch and dance. The rabbi doesn’t even look her in the eye.

Why do marriages only have sex on Fridays and sleep in separate beds?

Having sex on Friday night has to do with the beginning of Shabbat, which is the holy day. This also varies according to the customs of the communities.

Separate beds is not only a characteristic of the community that Esty lives, all Orthodoxy sleeps in separate beds.

All these communities usually have some types of courses. The man with a rabbi, the woman with a teacher, who explain to them what sex has to be like, that that looks great with Esty’s teacher.

They are very young boys who are going to have sexual relations for the first time, but who also never had contact, in theory, with another person of the same sex or of another sex.

He divorce is allowed in Judaism, in any Jewish group or community. Sexual dissatisfaction is a cause for divorce, the problem is not sexual dissatisfaction itself, but rather that sexual satisfaction helps to procreate and not feel satisfaction in Esty’s case, it harms her to reproduce, which is what they were looking for in that young marriage that had just been created.

That also explains why the entire Yankee family is in Esty’s bed, The mother, the sisters … Sex is not taboo! Sex is what allows reproduction.

Why do they cover the entire kitchen with aluminum?

In Passover, which is the Jewish Passover, it is forbidden to eat leavened flour and what happens there is that the departure of the children of Israel from Egypt is celebrated. In the desert the only thing they ate was matzah, which is unleavened bread. One of the main rules is that There should be no traces of any food that cannot be eaten these days.

It is not that we all fill our house with aluminum but that aluminum, and within these communities, is a way of showing that everything is clean and above all, of cooking on those places.

Why do they live in isolation?

One of the characteristics of this community to which Esty belongs is the isolation or confinement itself. This confinement occurs because linking with the non-Jewish world carries the possibility of falling into temptation and above all becoming impure.

This is the same explanation why they don’t use a cell phone that has the Internet. At first, when she leaves the cell phone and runs away, the cell phone is a very old cell phone, which does not mean that they are from another era, but that cell phone does not have an Internet connection.

The media, the Internet, television … are all things that can lead to impurity and violate the precepts.