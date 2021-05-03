An expert death penalty lawyer appointed to represent Félix Verdejo

Verdejo turned himself in Sunday night to federal authorities.

Brandon Cruz González / THE SPOKESMAN

Melissa Correa Velázquez, The Spokesperson

Federal magistrate Camille Vélez Rivé appointed the expert lawyer in death penalty cases David Ruhnke, to represent the boxer Félix Verdejo, accused of the “carjacking” and kidnapping that led to the murder of the young woman. Keishla Rodriguez Ortiz.

This is stated in an order contained in the case file.

Ruhnke has a law firm with his wife Jane Barrett, who is also an expert in capital cases.

