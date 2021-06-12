An experiment shows that the body fights fast food like an infection

By receiving fast food as food, the body is forced to produce more white blood cells, as if under attack.

Grease. Excessive portions. Hyper-industrialized products, which are frozen indefinitely until the next customer arrives. Naturally, the human organism is not prepared to process the fast food. A recent investigation even assures that the It fights like a bacterial infection.

How does the human body receive fast food intake?

A team of researchers set out to find out how the human body deals with fast food intake. Understanding that it is not the healthiest alternative to a recurring diet, they fed mice based on saturated fat, sugar and salt for a month.

This pattern is currently considered as “western diet“, As described by the authors for the journal Cell. Rather than being supported by fresh fruits, vegetables, and natural fiber, the rodents’ diet in the laboratory was based on the closest thing to pizza and hamburgers. After the first week, the scientists realized that the number of immune cells in his bloodstream had risen.

This response is normally triggered from the impact of aggressive infections detected by the body. What caught the researchers’ attention was that, by ingesting characteristic foods, the mice internally went into this state of alarm. This answer may give new information regarding how it is that our immune system remembers episodes of battles it has fought.

An immune battle

The immune behavior of the mice examined confirms that the body is not prepared to receive this type of food. Much less as part of a routine diet, according to Anette Christ of the University of Bonn in Germany:

“The unhealthy diet led to an unexpected increase in the amount of certain immune cells in the blood of mice, especially granulocytes and monocytes,” the expert noted in 2018.

The genetic trace that fast food left in their cells revealed that the body remember how to deal with these types of foods, that originally identifies as a biological attack. Unlike what was believed, returning to a healthier diet does not completely reverse the harmful effects that this diet has on the body.

On the contrary, it is not enough to undo the changes that the body undergoes. The original genetic reprogramming is hardly recoverableas the immune system registers these “food attacks” forever. In this way, faced with the possibility of future hostilities, will know what to do.

