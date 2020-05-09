The industrial production data for the month of March, which fell by -9.1% in relation to April, show that Brazil is entering the worst recession in its history. The measures of social isolation implemented with the objective of reducing the contamination by the coronavirus, indispensable to save human lives, led to the paralysis of much of the economy. And we are only at the beginning of this process.

The performance of the Brazilian economy in 2020 will depend fundamentally on how long it will be necessary to maintain social isolation, until the curve of new cases stabilizes and, eventually, reverses the growth trajectory.

Some projections made by the macroeconomics team at Genial Investimentos show the drama of the problem. Three different scenarios were made. In the first scenario, called optimistic, the assumption was made that social isolation will need to be maintained until the second half of May 2020, approximately 50 days. In the second scenario, considered the most probable scenario and, for this reason, called the base scenario, it was assumed that this measure would be necessary for 60 days, that is, until the first half of June. And finally, a pessimistic scenario was projected, in which social isolation needs to be maintained for at least 70 days, that is, until the beginning of July 2020.

The results are dramatic. In the optimistic scenario, the results show a drop in GDP of -3.3% in 2020, with the unemployment rate reaching 14.2% of the workforce at the end of the year (seasonally adjusted). In the baseline scenario, which is considered the most likely at the moment, the results are -5.4% drop in GDP and unemployment of 15.4% of the workforce. Finally, in the pessimistic scenario, the forecast is for a drop in GDP of around -8.6%, with the unemployment rate reaching 18.4% of the workforce at the end of this year.

Certainly, the answer cannot be simply to abandon social isolation at a time when the number of new infected people continues to increase, which could lead to an acceleration in the number of infected people, unavailability of ICU beds and a large number of deaths. However, it is necessary to do something to try to minimize the costs of this scenario.

Keeping the economy at a standstill without any movement in the direction of resuming, gradually and slowly, activity does not seem a reasonable option. In fact, society is already beginning to show signs of tiredness of social isolation. Several regions and cities in the country are already beginning to relax the rules of isolation, without any analysis of how this process should be done to minimize the costs, in terms of human lives, of this decision.

The Ministry of Health increased the number of tests, the distribution of ICU beds, mechanical respirators and personal protective equipment (PPE) to the places where the situation is most critical. This is a first move.

But it is essential to plan the exit. Some regions and cities, such as São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Manaus, Fortaleza, among others, are close to a critical situation, with an increase in new cases and deaths, high use of ICUs, PPE, etc., and should maintain a strategy restrictive social isolation or even reinforce it. However, other regions (Rio Grande do Sul, Goiás, Distrito Federal, among others) already show less dramatic behavior, with a reduction in new cases and deaths and with a level of utilization of hospital resources relatively under control.

Define the variables to be followed, in which regions and cities, the age groups, what percentage of use of ICUs and PPE is safe, force the use of masks, in short, adopt a set of rules in order to minimize the risk of exit it is fundamental. Without this, we run the risk of a unilateral and disorderly exit by society itself, with serious consequences in terms of loss of human life.

* PROFESSOR OF THE PUC / RIO ECONOMY DEPARTMENT, HE IS ECONOMIST-CHIEF OF GENIAL INVESTIMENTOS

