an exclusive technology only available to the wealthiest

It was at CES 2019 that LG introduced the world to its first rollable TV, the LG Signature OLED R. Later, in October 2020, the company put it up for sale in its native South Korea, at a price of 100 million South Korean won, which in exchange is approximately 75,000 euros. Time has passed since then and now LG has decided to bring its LG Signature OLED R to Spain, where it already has an official price: 99,999 euros.

Its about most exclusive product in the LG catalog. Moreover, LG speaks of the “epitome of exclusivity”, and it is obvious that this peculiar television is not available to all audiences. What’s more, it is not a device that can be purchased online like a regular television, but those interested will have to contact a company representative and wait about four months for it to be manufactured.

The TV that rolls up

The LG Signature OLED R is one of a kind, at least for now. As such, it is not a television that is exposed in any store, it is made to order. As explained from LG, “each roll-up television is produced to order, painstakingly assembled and finished with artisan attention to detail by the most experienced production professionals at LG’s South Korean factory.” Precisely for this reason, we have to wait about four months between when we order it and it arrives at our house.

What does the device offer? The most striking thing, obviously, is its 65-inch flexible OLED panel. The screen is rolled up on a base similar to a sound bar. If we are not watching TV we can hide it so that it does not take up space and if we want to watch it we can do it in three formats: Full view (fully unfolded), Line View (one third of the screen unfolds) and Zero View (fully folded).

For sound, the device has a sound system composed of Kevlar diaphragms compatible with Dolby Atmos, 4.2 channels and a power of 100W. Of course, the TV is compatible with Apple’s AirPlay 2, its HomeKit service and Amazon Alexa, so it can not only be controlled with your voice, but it can also be used as a control center for home automation.

Price and availability of the LG Signature OLED R

As we indicated previously, the LG Signature OLED R It can be purchased in Spain from now on for 99,999 euros. To do this, you will have to contact a representative of the brand and wait four months for it to be manufactured.