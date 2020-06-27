Jorge Lorenzo has moved his strings to be able to increase his collection of cars. Despite the fact that only 63 units of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ63 Roadster, and despite the fact that these were already awarded, the Balearic pilot managed to get hold of his convertible before it appeared publicly.

Stefano Domenicali, Lamborghini’s commercial director, and Giovanni Perosino accompanied Jorge Lorenzo on his visit to the Italian factory. Curiously, near there is the one of Ducati, team to which the Majorcan could return next season as we have counted in OKDIARIO. About this possibility, both have asked Jorge Lorenzo, which has acknowledged that it is evaluating options.

Along with Stefano Domenicali and Giovanni Perosino, Lorenzo has discovered the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ63 Roadster, a sports car with an atmospheric V12 engine of 770 horsepower that is capable of exceeding 350 km / h. If you consider that its predecessor cost 525,000 euros, the new acquisition of Jorge Lorenzo far exceeds the Half a million of euros; although, for now, Lamborghini its price has not been made official.

« Super happy and very grateful for assigning me this amazing and exclusive dream car. I can’t wait to drive through the streets of Lugano. Thank you for today’s exquisite treatment ”, Jorge Lorenzo has written on his Instagram.

Luxury and Jorge Lorenzo

It should be noted that Jorge Lorenzo He was caught up in controversy in 2013 for recording an ad for an energy drink brand from his Barcelona mansion. Such was the commotion that caused the pilot himself to ask the brand to withdraw the spot from all its platforms. Despite the fact that Jorge Lorenzo has tried not to boast since then, cars are one of his great passions and, as he has done with the Lamborghini, he has not hesitated to show off his acquisitions through his social networks.