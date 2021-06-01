an exclusive creation that is the most expensive new car

In the world of luxury there are no limits set. It is quite common for some classic cars to reach authentic millionaires at auctions, while there are also new cars that surprise for their price such as the Bugatti La Voiture Noire or the Rolls-Royce Sweptail. Precisely from the same origin as the latter comes a vehicle that wants to break all records. Its about Rolls-Royce Boat Tail, a unique creation that is placed at the top of the list for price and exclusivity.

It is a special request made for three clients (whose identity has not transcended) and that has been made in a completely handmade way by Rolls-Royce Coachbuild. It seems that the British brand is very interested in continuing to make these types of creations that end up being economically prolific. Each of those three Boat Tail units costs £ 20 million, which would be 23.2 million euros To the change. As we said, the most expensive new car in the world.

Whoever has paid that amount for that copy, will take to the garage a fully customized convertible to the taste of the client and with very striking details. The first unit is the one shown in the pictures and its buyer has also had a 1932 Phantom Boat-Tail restored to be delivered at the same time. The contemporary is also inspired by the nautical world and features up to 1,813 brand new parts and made exclusively for this occasion, which has had a creation time of eight months.

It sits on the platform of the latest generation of the Rolls-Royce Phantom, albeit with major modifications. That is why it reaches the 5.8 meters long and it has such a different bodywork. On the front, those stylized LED headlights with a second optical group at the bottom stand out and, in between, the legendary Rolls grille with vertical chrome louvers. This specimen receive a two-tone painting that combines blue and black in a masterful way.

Although the rear is probably the most characteristic of the Rolls-Royce Boat Tail. As if from the ship deck it is treated, it receives a pottery finish with stainless steel inlays. Also, that cover opens and inside hide a picnic game, with two carbon fiber stools and an extendable parasol. Together with the complete Christofle cutlery and crockery, as well as the champagne in the interior fridge, they will allow you to have a drink anywhere without losing the select atmosphere.

The interior is customized with the leather upholstery, with Bovet 1822 watches and details like an exclusive Montblanc pen. In short, an unsurpassed level of luxury that only its lucky buyers will get to know in depth. Mechanics not even mentioned 6.75-liter biturbo V12 Bringing it to life, the same engine as in the Phantom delivers 571 hp of power and 900 Nm of torque, as well as offering outstanding refinement.

Photo gallery:

Photos