An excited Roger Federer congratulates Bencic on social networks

Roger Federer has shared great moments on the track with Belinda Bencic. The magnificent friendship that they both have is known to all: they won the Hopman Cup title together and there was speculation that they would form a couple again in the face of the Tokyo Olympics 2021. However, Roger stayed home while Belinda embarked on her own path … a path that, so far, has yielded a historic gold medal for Switzerland (in the absence of the women’s doubles final alongside Golubic). Thus, Federer could not contain himself and took just a few minutes to express his joy through social networks. The message? Very simple: “HISTORY”, with mention included Bencic. Surely you will have been really excited.