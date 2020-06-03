Musical lives became popular during the period of social isolation due to the pandemic of the new coronavirus, as a form of distance interaction with the public, and this Wednesday, 3, it was Tiago Iorc’s turn to make his first broadcast. In an interview with E +, the singer talked about his expectations and also about You Forever in Me, your new song that will be released during the performance.

The singer considers that the possibility of being able to make the lives, thanks to technology, is a “gift” in a difficult period like the current one, for allowing a virtual union between the artist and the spectators: “it is a moment of communion, for us to be more gifts “.

He comments that he is happy with the opportunity to broadcast live, although he is still trying to fully understand the new trend. “I’m happy, it will be a moment of communion, for an exchange of affection with the audience that is at home too and willing to be together at that moment”, explains the singer.

Tiago points out that the quarantine period as a whole has brought him many learnings. “What remains in my feeling is a willingness to help. To understand where the possibility is to contribute in some way”, he observes. And one of those ways is interaction with fans, whether on social media or singing during a live.

Besides presenting his already well-known repertoire, including the songs from his most recent album, Recomeço, from 2019, Tiago Iorc will also take advantage of the live to release his newest single: Você Pra Semper em Mim. The song is special for the singer, and it appeared long before several of its successes.

“It has been present in my life for a long time, it was the first song I wrote for real, in my teens”, reveals the singer. The song is inspired by a “summer love” that Tiago had at the age of 14, and brings the perspective of the young man: “there is something in the sincerity and purity of the look of that adolescent Tiago who always moved me”.

The singer ended up rediscovering the music during the quarantine, and he thought it would be coherent, at that moment, to launch a production that celebrates “love in its purest form”.

The single cover itself, which will be available on streaming platforms after the live, was chosen from a contest that Tiago did on his social networks. “In this moment when everyone is in the mood to be with each other, I felt the opportunity to generate a communion, an exchange, for me to meet talents, for people to meet talents,” explains the singer.

“It was very special, there were many shipments from all over the country. The image was chosen collectively, by a photographer from the interior of Ceará, I was very happy to be able to take this step to a local artist and to be able to celebrate this symbol of that love, this purity is represented in the embrace of this photograph “, commented the singer.

Tiago Iorc’s live will be held at 9 pm on his YouTube channel. to access.

* Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais

See too:

Carol Francischini trains on the balcony of her home

.