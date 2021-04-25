An exceptional Stefanos Tsitsipas will play his second final at the Godó

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas will have a second chance to win a Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy, who escaped in the 2018 final against Rafael Nadal, with whom he could repeat a duel this Sunday (4pm) if the eleven-time champion beats Pablo Carreño.

The Hellenic became known internationally in Barcelona. He played his first ATP Tour final. Three years later, at 22, he arrives consecrated in the elite, adding six titles that include the ATP Finals London 2019 and the recent Monte Carlo ATP Masters 1000.

It is fifth in the ranking, but it occupies the leadership of the Race, the classification that contains the results of this campaign. He has added his 26th victory, equaling Russian Andrey Rublev as the top winner, defeating the young Italian talent in the ‘semis’ of Godó Jannik Sinner, 19 years old and 19 th ATP, for 6-3 and 6-3 in 1h.23 ‘.

The transalpine knocks on the door, as in 2018 a Tsitsipas did, already a candidate for any crown he disputes. On clay he has accumulated nine consecutive victories without giving up a set, having played 17.

It maintains the positive dynamics of Monaco. The serve accompanies him, he has only given it once so far in the RCT Barcelona-1899 competition, against Alex de Minaur in eighths. Approach decisive moments with a weighted mix of aggressiveness and confidence. He feels capable of everything. He has come back 12 of 13 break points, four against Sinner.

Tsitsipas is 2-6 (1-2 on clay) with Nadal, whom he defeated in the last Australian Open. His series began with Rafa’s victory in the final of the Godó 2018 by 6-2 and 6-1.

His record with Carreño is favorable, 2-0. On clay, success in the ‘semis’ of Godó 2018 by 7-5 and 6-3.

