An exceptional case in tennis! A pure ambidextrous kid who doesn’t need to backhand

There has been talk of tennis players on the professional circuit who to some extent can use both hands, but Teodor Davidov, 10 years old, he does it naturally and swaps the racket according to the side from which he has to hit. The young tennis player does not have a good and bad hand; both are the good, so it does not hit the non-dominant always.

There are those who consider that hand switching takes too long to be effective at higher levelsHence, it is even the case that someone handles both hands equally to play tennis, but never finishes developing it by opting for a classic technique. We can remember the case of Luke jensen, which won Roland Garros in 1993, or that of Evgenia Kulikovskaya, less known.