An excellent 2020 and a promising 2021

All the work done by our more than 6,000 employees around the world has been recognized by the entry into the Ibex 35, which not only serves as recognition of our trajectory, but will also help us thanks to the increased visibility of the company and a greater presence in indexed passive management funds.

Likewise, we still have an exciting way to go. At Fluidra we will continue working hard to fulfill our mission: to create perfect pool and wellness experiences all over the world. Under this premise, 2021 is presented as a year full of challenges but also encouraging. The fundamentals of the sector remain strong and the effect of the “stay at home” trend underpins the positive outlook for the industry, supported by both the larger aftermarket base and the acceleration in sales of new residential swimming pools.

Fluidra’s strategy focused on collaborating with our clients ensures that we continue with our growth in sales, increased margin and cash generation. And, at the same time, the atomization of the swimming pool market allows us to continue finding opportunities for inorganic growth, accelerating the generation of value for our investors.

This year’s operations

In this sense, the year has started with three corporate operations: the acquisition of all the assets of the American company Built Right -a recognized manufacturer of heat pumps based in Florida for 10 million dollars-, that of CMP -manufacturer of components. of pool and spa for 245 million dollars- and the announcement of the purchase of Realco’s Splash & Zen business for 3.5 million euros and variables.

Following the acquisition of CMP, the second largest operation in Fluidra’s history after Zodiac and which we expect will have a positive contribution to earnings per share in cash from the outset, we have updated our forecasts for 2021 upwards. grow between 12-15% in 2021, compared to 6-9% previously estimated and that earnings per share in cash increase in a range between 17-25%, in contrast to the 12-20% we had previously estimated.

In addition, the fit between the two companies is perfect at all levels: commercial, operational and cultural, and represents a valuable expansion of our operations in North America. With it, we expand our product portfolio to meet the needs of our customers in the pool sector and enter an adjacent market such as spa components, a business with high added value.

With this operation we continue to grow in a market as important to us as the American one. We are sure that we still have room for growth to become the first company in that country and to continue increasing our margins, two of the great levers to generate value for our shareholders. Meanwhile, the expertise and know-how that the successful integration with Zodiac has given us allows us to trust in being able to extract all the synergies that we have identified in this operation, exceeding 10 and 7.5 million euros in sales and costs respectively.

All this M&A activity is supported by the strong cash generation of the company, which allows us a stable increase in dividends. In fact, we have also redoubled our commitment to shareholders by announcing a dividend of 0.4 euros per share charged to freely available reserves. This payment means increasing by 90% the 0.21 euros paid out of 2020 results. All this activity is supported by the company’s solid balance sheet, which continues within the debt / ebitda target of approximately 2 times.

Our sustainable commitment

But if the economic return we achieve is important, so is the way we achieve it. The world is under great environmental and social pressure and companies have a clear responsibility in this reality, as well as being a key element in helping to change the situation. Knowing how you can help ensure a more sustainable and solid future is key.

In this sense, Fluidra’s commitment to sustainability goes back a long way. For a long time we have been working on more energy efficient products that help to conserve and improve the quality of the water in swimming pools. For years we have published an integrated report that is valued as one of the best in the Spanish market. We have now obtained our first sustainable financing and S&P has given us for the first time an ESG rating of 69/100, in line with the average rating of capital goods firms. Our goal is to end up being leaders in this regard as well and with the new roadmap presented on April 15 on Investor Day we will achieve it.