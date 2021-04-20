An excavation led by Spanish archaeologists confirms that humans hunted mammoths in southern Europe

An archaeological excavation in the cave of Isturiz, in the south of France, has discovered dozens of mammoth bone fragments with traces of blows, which confirm the hunting of this animal by humans 30,000 years ago.

A team of archaeologists from the University of the Basque Country (UPV / EHU) are part of the international team of twenty researchers from four countries different that have just finished the excavation campaign in the south of France.

The Isturiz cave is known since 1988 for having been the place where a mammoth shoulder blade was found, in addition to being a place with a very long archaeological tradition and that has thousands of remains.

On this occasion the bones found were not complete, as if it happened with the shoulder blade, but they were clear evidence that the presence of that animal had not been found there by chance.

“We found several dozen Mammoth fractured bone fragments. They hunted it, transported it from the bottom of the valley to the cave and once there lthey broke you to have access to the marrow and marrow“, assures 20 minutes, Aritza Villaluenga, director of the excavation and researcher of the Department of Geography, Prehistory and Archeology of the University of the Basque Country.

“We see the results interesting because we are before a case in which it can be definitively said that there, about 30,000 years ago, human groups decided to hunt mammoths“says Villaluenga.

Dispersion of materials found in layer 21 of excavation at the site of the French cave of Isturitz.EFE / Álvaro Arrizabalaga

The excavation was carried out thanks to a collaboration agreement between the Consolidated Group for Research in Prehistory (UPV / EHU) and the Isturitz & Oxocelhaya caves, financed by the Regional Service of Nueva Aquitaine.

The project, which had been stopped due to the pandemic, finally it could be done and after three weeks the excavation ended on April 17.

“Our job is to try to explain this.”

For the moment, the Basque researcher is cautious about offering conclusions or reasons for this hunt, which could have been motivated for food or to warm up, due to the date where it is believed to have occurred, during the last ice age.

“Our work now is with all the material to try to give an explanation to the exact moment it happened and why they would have had to take this solution. It could be at a time of climatic stress, for example, because we see that the remains of mammoths They appear associated with thousands of fragments of burned bone and that only happens in the coldest momentsWhen the forests disappear due to low temperatures and as they do not have enough wood, they resort to fracturing the bones and igniting them, “explains Villaluenga.

Mammoth ivory found at the Aurignacian excavation level (33,000-30,000 years) at the site of the French cave of Isturitz.EFE / Álvaro Arrizabalaga

Bones have also been found that could have been used to create utensils: “We have found a piece with different marks where a flake has been removed, with which -although it must be studied in detail-, they may have other uses, such as creating a tip or other useful “.

Giving an explanation to why that group of humans decided to hunt mammoths begins now, and the Basque researcher acknowledges that the process to clarify the finding will be long. “The field work is finished, now the laboratory work will begin, which may be two years of work,” says the director of the excavation and coordinator of the research project.