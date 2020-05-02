‘Operación Triunfo’ is part of the history of television in our country and has been the source of many successful singers in the Spanish music scene. The famous talent show has rapidly catapulted a handful of its contestants to fame and some of its editions have managed to become real public phenomena. However, all that glitters is not gold, and not all the triumphs that have passed through the Academy keep a good memory of the program.

Esther Aranda was part of the show in 2008, and became one of the most media figures of that sixth edition for some of his performances (he is especially remembered the one he did covering the theme of ‘Las de la intuición’, which came to be described as “the worst in the history of the program). His contest was marked by nerves, pressure, and consequently also the out of tone notes and the roosters. So today, Aranda, who is dedicated to the hospitality sector and has two girls, does not keep good memories neither of ‘OT’, nor of the treatment he received, nor of the jury.

And yesterday the ex-trunfita returned to the front page after A Twitter thread collected some of the best moments of his talent show experience. “Icon of Spanish pop culture”, read the tweet, which Aranda herself has used to answer some of the doubts of his fans and charge hard against the format.

“My life for a few years, so imagine, what I had to put up with very clumsy people. The program was dedicated to crushing instead of helping and teaching, they were only interested in selling shit”, the businesswoman has written. Replicating to another clip in which it appears Risto Mejide, one of the judges, valuing her with the lapidary phrase of “I don’t know how you were able to get on that stage again”, Aranda stated the following: “To start the damn dress was too big for me, and how the hell did they want me to do well after the pounding they did to me, zero respect for all the contestants, that everyone knows, is that I did not even remember this, but now that these videos come out I say so. “

Another user has wanted to know if the contestants had psychological support, something that the ex-triumphant has denied: “They did not warn us of anything, if you wanted the psychologist you paid for it (it was not my case), Risto spoke to me but at the final gala, I had already been away for a month and a half, and I think I remember that if there was a sanction, you couldn’t leave because, yes, there was a contract like Petete’s fat book. “The figure of Risto has appeared several times in Aranda’s reply tweets, who also wanted to make it clear that they did not was the only ‘culprit’: “Everyone here brought them to them, nobody stopped Risto’s feet, that’s for a reason, I’m not saying more.”

Her interventions in the thread have been so celebrated that the businesswoman has decided organize an Instagram Live with your fansIt’s this Sunday at 7pm to continue answering questions about the hidden ins and outs of ‘OT’. “After the impact of the thread on @twitter and the amount of people who want to know about me and remember my time at @operaciontriunfo I owe you !!! “, he has written in the publication with which he has promoted what already seems to be a second round against the program.