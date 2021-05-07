An ex-partner of Marilyn Manson reveals that the singer raped and abused her during the two years of their relationship – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Intrelíneas

Ashley Morgan Smithline, ex-partner of Brian Warner, better known as Marilyn Manson, revealed that the American singer raped and abused her during their two years of relationship and revealed the extent of the torture to which he was subjected by the rocker. “I survived a monster,” he said Wednesday in an interview with People magazine.

Smithline noted that she met the artist during the summer of 2010 while working as a model in Asia and Manson contacted her to offer her a role in a movie. Excited about the possible role, they began to chat and the woman felt a deep connection, she said. “He attracted me with that infinite intelligence,” he added. He recalled that he flew to Los Angeles for the first time to meet with the singer in November of the same year and stated that the abuse began during filming.

According to the 36-year-old woman, the first time he hurt her, he whipped her on the back while she was lying naked on her bed. Smithline explained that then the physical abuse turned into sexual and detailed that he raped her for the first time while she was sleeping: she woke up in the morning screaming, realizing that her arms were tied.

“He would tell me, ‘You can’t rape someone you’re in love with,'” he recalled. “There is a difference between waking up with someone having sex with you nicely in the morning and waking up tied up with someone having sex with your unconscious body, being tied up and screaming and not enjoying it, and him laughing sadistically, or gagging my mouth or something,” he added. .

Smithline detailed that the 52-year-old rock star sexually assaulted her countless times, also bit her, spanked her, cut her with a knife with a swastika and put his fist in her mouth during sex.

In addition, he declared that he was forcing her to make a “blood pact.” Within weeks of starting their relationship, he “cut her stomach and drank his blood” and then made her drink his, the woman revealed. “The more I let him hurt me, the more I loved him and the more I proved myself to him,” she added.

The model added that she was locked more than 100 times in what Manson called “the mean girls’ room”: a glass box in her bedroom in which some of the other women who accused Manson of abuse said they were also put on. “If I had to urinate while he repeated one of his songs that I had listened to 30,000 times, I had to lock myself in the box,” he said and stressed: “I was malnourished and I was cold.”

The woman described her relationship with Manson as being in a cult, explaining that the artist “brainwashed” her and “made her feel disgusting.” “I am not a victim,” he stressed. “I am a survivor. I want people to know who he is, and it’s worth it if he doesn’t hurt another woman again, “he concluded.

Response from a spokesperson for the artist

In response to Smithline’s allegations, a spokesman for Manson, who is currently under investigation for domestic violence by the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, stressed that they “strongly deny his claims.”

“There are so many falsehoods within their claims that we would not know where to begin to answer them,” reads a statement, cited by People. “This relationship, to the limited extent that it was a relationship, did not last a week,” he added.

Source: RT