An ex-girlfriend of the Rey del Cachopo and a witness to a fight with Heidi testify at the trial

The trial against César Román, the King of Cachopo, in the Provincial Court of Madrid, for the death of Heidi Paz, whose remains were found dismembered in a suitcase, continues this Wednesday with the testimony of thirteen witnesses. Among them, a ex-girlfriend of the defendant and the owner of a bar in which he starred in an altercation with Heidi.

It will be the eighth session of the jury trial against Roman, for whom the Prosecutor’s Office asks for 15 years and five months in prison for the death and dismemberment of the 25-year-old Honduran Paz.

In this Tuesday’s session, an agent who participated in the trunk autopsy attributed to Heidi has recognized that the first day they pointed out that it was a Caucasian person but it was done “with the naked eye” in the first phase and “it was not something decisive”.

Its trunk was found on August 13, 2018 in a suitcase on a ship in Madrid rented by César Román, who was arrested three months later in Zaragoza and who denies the facts and doubts that the torso found belongs to Heidi Paz because it was initially documented that the torso was of a Caucasian woman who had not had children, when her ex-girlfriend was mulatto and had two children, at least one of them by caesarean section.

In the session this Tuesday, several national police officers who participated in the case have testified, including an agent of the Homicide Group of the Higher Police Headquarters of Madrid who, as his boss said this Monday, has corroborated that in the suitcase where the torso appeared there was César Román’s DNA and several lines of investigation were followed until everything pointed to the King of Cachopo.