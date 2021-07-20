An Everton player, arrested for alleged sexual abuse of minors

Earthquake in English football. An Everton footballer was arrested in an operation against him sexual abuse of minors. After several British media reported that agents searched the home of a Premier player, 31-year-old Everton released a statement confirming that they had suspended a member of your first team until the matter is cleared up.

“Any charges of crimes involving minors are taken very seriously from the moment they are made. It has caused us a great impact“A source from the Everton dressing room tells the Daily Mirror. Great Manchester police arrested the suspect on Friday, although he was released hours later.