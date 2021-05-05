An even smaller Jeep is coming in 2022 and it will have a lot of Peugeot 2008

The first Jeep of the Stellantis era is on the way. A new SUV model will hit the Jeep range in 2022, and will be a car below the current Jeep Renegade, although completely new and different from everything we have seen in the offer of the American manufacturer to date. This model It will be the first Jeep that has a platform, engines and technologies shared with brands such as Citroën, Peugeot or Opel, being therefore a very important car for the future of Jeep in Europe.

Stellantis already has plans underway that will give life to two new SUVs at FCA, two small cars that will materialize the more urban options of Jeep and Alfa Romeo. While Alfa Romeo is now immersed in the launch of the Tonale, the compact SUV that has been delayed in order to improve the performance of its hybrid version, Jeep is already working on what will be its new big launch in Europe, which is nothing else what an SUV even smaller than the Renegade in pursuit of lowering the range access and offering a car unprecedented in the brand to date.

This new generation Jeep will be the first fully developed and produced by Stellantis, meaning that we are talking about a car developed from the CMP modular platform used by a wide variety of PSA cars like the Peugeot 2008, the Opel Mokka or the DS 3 Crossback. Its manufacture has also already been assigned to the Tichy factory in Poland, with the start of its manufacture planned for the end of 2022.

At the moment we do not know what its design will be like, nor its name, but what we can tell you is that This new Jeep will use the 1.2 PureTech gasoline engines common in PSA, microhybrid versions of the same in a second phase and a 100% electric variant. It is precisely the electrical variant that generates the most interest, since It will be the first 100% electric production Jeep, with a configuration very similar to what we have seen in the Peugeot e-2008, Citroën ë-C4 or the Opel Mokka-e. This means that the Jeep mini SUV, in its electric version, would have a 136 hp power and one autonomy capable of around 320 kilometers under the WLTP cycle.