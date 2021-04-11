An eternal Belasteguín and a renewed Sanyo are made with the first tournament of the World Padel Tour

Argentines Sanyo gutierrez Y Fernando Belasteguín They achieved victory at the Adeslas Madrid Open, the inaugural test of the season on the World Padel Tour, after defeating the Argentine also in the final Franco Stupaczuk and to spanish Alex Ruíz. For 6-7, 6-4 and 6-3 The Argentine duo prevailed in their first final as a couple.

A frantic tiebreaker decided the first set in favor of the young ‘Stupa’ and Ruiz. In second, the Argentine duo tied the contest with a very tight 6-4 after a almost endless succession of breaks. In the third, Sanyo and Bela managed complete the comeback with a 6-3 and add his first title to his record.

The women’s final, meanwhile, opted in favor of the Spanish Ariana Sánchez and Paula Josemaría. They won by 6-3 and 6-4After an hour and a half of the game, Lucía Sainz and Bea González also from Spain.