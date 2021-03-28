An essential film for every teacher

My daughter Estefanía had me crazy for us to see the movie “The Little Princess”. It is simply a gem. Above all, a great lesson in early childhood education.

Even today, many people still think that education is to tie up, chain and set limits as rigid as those in that boarding school where they take the little princess. More than an educational center, it is a guard barracks, not a place to teach.

Sadly, there are “educators” with such archaic and harmful ideas. I, who grew up in boarding school, can attest to this: they are generally anti-educational in nature. To the point that even today I hate very rigid environments and very tight schedules.

Human beings cannot grow or develop in such environments. And children, much less, because they need affection, love, freedom, security and flexible rules. I mean, rules, not clubs.

It is necessary to understand that educating is guiding and helping the other to be a unique, creative, respectful person with others, considerate, flexible, responsible, hard-working, who knows how to give and receive affection, who contributes positive things to society and his family , that remains open to changes in its environment, with universal values, such as honesty and solidarity.

I would like someone to explain to me, as if I were five years old, how the hell are we going to create human beings like this in rigid and inhuman environments.

Another beautiful aspect is how the importance of positive thinking, of using our imagination, of being persistent and not allowing ourselves to be destroyed by problems and adversities is highlighted.

Children need to develop their potential. To do this, we must allow them to freely use their imagination, educate in a pleasant way and according to their age. The education-boredom combination has long been obsolete, but sadly it is still practiced.

It seems incredible that in the XXI century, many people still consider skin color as a determining factor to “place” people in roles or see them as second-class beings. Virginia Satir used to say that the West is obsessed with roles. We catalog human beings according to their role. Therefore, it is believed that an artist or a president is someone very important, but that a person who serves us is of little importance. Could not be farther from the truth.

We are worth for who we are as human beings, not because of what we have or what we do. May the force be with you.

“The little princess” is beautiful, full of good messages, full of tenderness and affection. Watch it with your children, and then discuss it with them. Doing so will give you a chance to grow and enjoy yourself.