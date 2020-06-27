© ARIANA DREHSLER / . via .

San Diego Police Officers (L) in riot gear and a group for Special Tactics (R) confront protesters in downtown San Diego, California on May 31, 2020, as people gather to protest against the death of George Floyd, a man from Minneapolis. – Numerous cities across the United States witnessed another day of violent protests after Floyd, an African American, died on May 25 after being handcuffed and a white police officer, who has since been charged with murder, kneeling on his neck. (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / .) (Photo by ARIANA DREHSLER / . via .)

On May 25, a Minneapolis police officer was caught on video killing George Floyd, an African American man. In the violent scene, the officer is crushing Floyd’s neck as Floyd pleads for his life. Floyd finally runs out of strength and appears lifeless as the officer continues with his knee to Floyd’s neck for almost nine minutes.

This incident has sparked protests at the national level. Protests have erupted across the country, insisting that the lives of African-Americans matter, and the police have responded by clamping down on protesters with rubber bullets and tear gas.

However, the narrative in the media has been overly simplistic. Debate is stalled over whether protesters are peaceful or violent because some are involved in the looting. There is no broader framework around the underlying structural violence and injustices that have devastated black communities for four centuries.

When Floyd complains to the officer that he can’t breathe, the implicit metaphor is how Jim Crow’s legacy of slavery, lynching, and policies, voter suppression, poverty, and police brutality have suffocated black communities by those four centuries.

All this begs the question, who are the violent?

On June 1, President Trump had Washington DC police fire rubber bullets and tear gas at peaceful protesters near the White House in order to hold a bible in front of a church, demanding law and order, while flanked by the military police.

Earlier in the day, he told the governors that they should dominate the protesters, suggesting that the military could help them. Has Trump not distinguished himself as a fanatical man who only incites his violent rhetoric with violent actions?

Meanwhile, in the United States, since March, there have been more than 109,000 deaths of people who contracted the covid-19 virus. In a country where healthcare is considered a privilege and not a right, isn’t it an act of violence when the federal government fails to provide hospitals with adequate protective medical equipment during a pandemic? When this is systemic because black people have died from covid-19 at higher rates than other ethnicities because they cannot access basic medical care, who is running the medical industry not committing violence against those who need medical attention?

During the covid-19 pandemic, more than 40 million people have applied for unemployment since mid-March. At the same time, the wealth of American billionaires increased by $ 282 billion in 23 days. As people have lost their jobs, unable to pay their rent, is this discrepancy in gross wealth not a form of violence? Those who accumulate wealth, are they not violent actors, because they benefit from the blood and sweat of the working class?

There are those who the government persecutes daily because they do not have papers to be in this country. They work in the fields, in the kitchens of their favorite restaurants, clean houses, care for the elderly and children while parents go to work. ICE and the Border Patrol have a combined force of more than 89,000 employees and make up the largest law enforcement agency in the Western Hemisphere. Most of his agents are dedicated to terrorizing working people, searching for, capturing, and locking them in cages. Isn’t this state-sanctioned terror violence? And who commits it, violent perpetrators of human rights abuses?

We need to reconfigure the conversation about violence and target those who commit acts of violence so pervasive that they are normalized. Let us not be confused with images designed to awaken emotions and create tension between our communities.

Who are the violent? Those who create war and profit from it, who make people starve, who displace people and kick them out of their homes, who criminalize our youth, who suffocate black men, and who embrace fascism by proposing to militarize our communities to repress us when we demonstrate. Those are the violent ones.

Pedro Ríos is a migrant and human rights defender in Southern California.