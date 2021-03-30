An eSports player brutally murders a colleague, records it and shares it

The world of eSports is in mourning. Ingrid Oliveira Bueno da Silva, known in the field of video games as ‘Sol’, has been brutally murdered this past Monday in Sao Paulo by another player known as Flashlight.

According to local media published on Tuesday, the events occurred in a northern neighborhood of the city. Guilherme Alves Costa, perpetrator of the crime, stabbed the young woman to death. Minutes later, he turned himself in to the police, who arrested him on the spot.

As reported, Flashlight he met Sol “on the Internet.” The young man had planned the crime and had written it in a book in which he reported the reasons for committing such an act. The police confiscated the phone and the book.

Guilherme Alves Costa, detained by the police

“My sanity is completely in shape,” he said. Flashlight at the time of his arrest and when asked about the cause of the crime, he stated that he simply “wanted to do this.”

Minutes after committing the crime, the Brazilian shared images of Sol’s lifeless body in groups of WhatsApp. According to a statement from the Gamers Elite clan, the player who committed the crime, “posted a video in the organization group, where he supposedly had just killed a woman, filmed and shared ”.