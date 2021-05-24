An error in a catalog costs Ford a million dollars in Australia

An innocent typographical error in the promotional material for the new Ford Mustang Mach 1 has cost Ford’s Australian division no less than a million Australian dollars ($ 700,000 or € 634,470) for the compensation they have had to offer to drivers. customers.

Customers of the new Ford Mustang Mach 1 in Australia will benefit from a free maintenance offer for 3 years as The result of compensation that the US company has been forced to offer them in that market.

This is because Ford’s Australian division announced in the promotional material for this version a number of equipment items that are not actually available on the new Ford Mustang Mach 1. A typo that will go down in the history books as one of the most expensive and absurdContrary to what it might seem, it is not one of the usual errors, but rather a flagrant lack of communication between the parent company and that regional division.

The Mustang Mach 1 is coming to Australia on a limited basis.

equipment

Ford Australia announced in the brochures and catalogs of the new Mustang Mach 1 that this version Radar-guided cruise control and rear parking sensors are standard equipment, elements that are not really available for this version. The reason is none other than the different aerodynamic improvements that characterize the new Mach 1 and that prevent the assembly of these elements.

In the case of rear parking sensors, whose only function is to beep as we approach an object or surface, this is usually accompanied by the rear camera, an element that is part of the standard equipment of the model. So customers shouldn’t miss this acoustic warning.

The 2021 Mustang Mach 1 will only be available on a limited basis in Australia, where only 700 units will be sold. Still, to compensate these customers, Ford has decided to give them a full 3-year vehicle maintenance program, which involves servicing every 15,000 km or every year. In addition, each of them has been given a track-day at any of the circuits where Ford organizes this type of event in that market. In total, Ford estimates that this series of perks will cost them around 1 million Australian dollars, which is about $ 700,000 or € 634,000.

