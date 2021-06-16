an episode that makes us wait impatiently for the next one

After the mystery posed in the chapter “Glorious Purpose” (1×01) of Loki (Michael Waldron, 2021), which directly implies the divine villain in which this Disney Plus series focuses on a plot that smells like the usual Legends of Tomorrow (Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim and Phil Klemmer, since 2016), we were looking forward to seeing the next installment. “The Variant” (1×02) is named.

This one starts off with a very welcome little comedic punch, but gets serious quickly. Which, in any case, doesn’t last long; because Waldron’s own script offers us the playful conversations what we would expect from the talkative protagonist; with that kind of disrespectful review to tear down solemn myths that we’ve already seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Some conversations, which without such a review still stand out for their spark and in which it is perceived with undeniable clarity that Tom Hiddleston (Kong: Skull Island) as Loki and Owen Wilson (Midnight in Paris) in the shoes of agent Mobius M. Mobius form a very pertinent couple of actors with quite a lot of chemistry; and, thanks to this, the enjoyment of the episodes is reinforced, invigorating the virtue of the good rhythm of this television fiction.

Some narrative similarities of ‘Loki’ and ‘WandaVision’

On the other hand and after simple repetition, one realizes that Natalie Holt’s sheet music for the same has added instrumentally the fundamental idea for the plot of time, something not new at this point in the seventh art and descriptive music from that wonderful piece that is The Flight of the Bumblebee (Nikolái Rimski-Kórsakov, 1900), but always pleasant to discover as one more contribution to the narrative fabric.

We also notice that Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), the animated mascot of the Temporal Variation Authority, plays the role of the heterogeneous narrative that they had already proposed us in WandaVision with the significant announcements, introductions and other details of the illusory broadcast on which the Westview of the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is founded; a kind of narrative that Falcon and the Winter Solate (Jac Schaeffer, Malcolm Spellman, 2021) lacks, more classic in his superhero tale.

However, it is clear that in Loki’s argument it is toned down; While Wanda Maximoff’s hallucinatory proposal on the terrible effects of great pain needed her to maintain her structure, here is fruit of a nice whimsical decision.

Leave us with the need to see the next episode

Almost all the footage in this second chapter deals with research to unravel certain elements of the basic enigma; Y the revelations of the same result curious and intelligent. For a moment, a feverish occurrence assails us; that they will have the impressive audacity to return to the funny Thor: Ragnarok (Taika Waititi, 2017) as they returned to The Avengers (Joss Whedon, 2012) in Avengers: Endgame (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2019); but maybe it would be excessive at this early point of Loki.

And, unlike “Glorious Purpose”, in “The Variant” —whose title coincides with an episode of Lost (JJ Abrams, Damon Lindelof and Jeffrey Lieber, 2004-2010) that points to another of the best and most remembered of his six extraordinary seasons— offer us a more active and interesting final stretch.

He manages to absorb us in his adventure and disturb us for what happens without any audiovisual display beyond determine colorful images, science fiction, computer generated; and it suggests that we won’t see Loki in all his glorious might until the final episodes, perhaps with the epic evolution of WandaVision. Y the steering wheel of the closure, which does not clarify what has happened or where it leads, urges us to wait impatiently for the next premiere chapter on Disney Plus.

