Despite their popularity and screen veteranhood, The Simpsons only have a film to his credit released in 2007. The series team had previously said that they would make a feature film when it had come to an end, but the production of the film went ahead although it was not what its creators initially expected. Mainly because there was a pre-2007 attempt to bring fiction to the big screen, based on the script for the episode Kamp Krusty (Kampamento Krusty in Spain) aired in 1992. Originally this episode was to be the first The Simpsons movie, but something happened to finally discard it.

Thanks to some former animators of The Simpsons we know discarded projects from the series, as well as the never told story of Hans Topo. It is clear that many ideas remain along the way and something similar happened with what was going to be the first The Simpsons movie. On the Simpsons season 4 DVD, screenwriter Al Jean commented that the episode Kampamento Krusty was going to be the plot of the first Simpsons movie by James L. Brooks suggestion. However, they found it very difficult to give them the desired footage, to which Brooks said: “If we can’t make it last 17 minutes, how can we do 80?”

Bart Simpson takes command at the Krusty Kampamento

This resignation ended the possibility of turning this story into a movie, since the plot was too short and they did not see the way to lengthen it to maintain the interest for so long. In this episode, the Simpsons’ children go to summer camp, another disappointing product from Krusty the Clown. There they promise a lot of fun, but the reality is more like war, where they even go hungry. So after having a hard time for days, Bart starts a revolution against monitors and those responsible for the camp, demanding the presence of Krusty. Would you have liked to see it in a movie? The Simpsons are not spared the mistakes either, which could have changed another episode entirely.

Other Simpsons items you’ll like