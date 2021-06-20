An enigmatic event extinguished 90% of sharks

20 million years ago a great mortality, independent of any other event, directly affected sharks, leading them to near extinction | image Alexis Rosenfeld / .

Currently, overfishing of our oceans represents the largest and most direct cause of the disappearance of marine life. Sharks, an example of evolutionary adaptation, are today the most affected by this excessive exploitation and, according to the most recent report published, the global abundance of sharks and rays has decreased by 71% in the last fifty years, due to an increase of almost twenty times the relative pressure of fishing in the world. There are more than three hundred different species of sharks, of which three-quarters are in danger of extinction.

Despite the anthropogenic difficulties these majestic animals face today, in their long evolutionary history sharks they went through a crucial moment that almost completely annihilated them some 20 million years ago. This week a study was published with the enigmatic discovery of a great mortality, independent of any other event at that time, that exclusively affected sharks.

We do not know what happened, we do not know how it developed or what was its origin, in fact the researchers were studying other things when they discovered this enigmatic shark extinction by surprise. “We ran into this extinction almost by accident,” explains Elizabeth Sibert, a researcher in the Department of Planetary Sciences at Yale University and lead author of the article that appears in the journal Science.

Life on the planet has suffered great moments of danger, including catastrophic times such as the “Great Dying” of the Permian-Triassic, about 250 million years ago, in which approximately 95% of marine species disappeared and 70% of terrestrial vertebrate species. Sharks survived all mass extinction events, and yet about 20 million years ago something happened to them in particular that almost led to their disappearance.

Before the event, sharks spread across the seas in an abundance difficult to imagine today.

The Yale researchers were studying microfossils of fish teeth and shark scales in deep-sea sediments to generate a record of the abundance of marine life over the past 85 million years. “We just wanted to know what the normal long-term population variability looked like, when we were surprised by a sudden and massive drop in the abundance of sharks about 19 million years ago and we decided that we had to investigate further ”, explains Sibert on the official Yale website.

According to the published study, more than 70% of the world’s sharks died and as the record moves away from coastal areas the percentage becomes even higher, reaching 90% for open ocean sharks. Sharks were the kings of all the seas in the world, their presence spread across all seas with an amount difficult to imagine today and, after this enigmatic extinction event, they never regained that abundance.

We do not know of any climatic catastrophe, any global event or alteration of the ecosystem that could have caused this abrupt decline. “This interval is not known for any major change in Earth’s history, and yet it completely transformed our seas.”

